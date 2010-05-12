Ray Ban Launches New Aviators Line, Gets Iggy Pop And The Virgins On Board

Ray Ban Road Spirit

The Ray Ban aviator has amazing crossover appeal you can spot the wire-rimmed numbers just about anywhere, from tight jean-wearing Brooklyn hipsters to techno-loving Euro on the beaches of Croatia. When you’ve got a product that’s beloved by just about every fashion genre (never mind endorsement from Hollywood heavy hitters like Robert Redford), it’s a wise move to stick with a good thing.

Lucky for those that love the iconic frames, Ray Ban announced today that its sticking with the classic aviator but also adding tweaks via new styles such as the Metal Glide, Ultra Gold, Titanium, Craft, Road Spirit (our favorite) and the 21st century-inclined Tech.



Ray Ban Classic Aviators

To kick off the launch, the brand is also bringing together a bevy of musicians including Iggy Pop and younger bands like The Virgins from NYC’s East Village, Plasticines from Paris and The Big Pink from Montreal.

Being involved in this campaign is really cool because it brings [us together with] our idols, the New York Dolls and Iggy Pop the older generation and the new generation, said Plastiscines Anas Vandevyvere. In the same way Ray-Ban [have] with Aviators – youve got the old ones and were wearing the new ones. So its cool being part of it. You know, being all together.



Ray Ban Craft Aviators



Ray Ban Titanium Aviators



Ray Ban Ultra Gold Aviators



Ray Ban Tech Aviators

All photos courtesy of Ray Ban