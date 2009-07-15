Ray-Ban Heads Online

Ray-Ban just recently launched their e-commerce site, making it easier than ever to pick up a pair of their ubiquitous Wayfarers and Clubmasters. The site offers several interactive elements. Their “Virtual Mirror” allows you to use the camera on your computer and their 3D technology to try on a range of frames to see how they fit your face.

You can also “Colorize” your style by digitally spray-painting different styles. Lastly, the “Community” is their stab at social networking where Ray-Ban fans can submit photos of themselves in their shades with a cute fact about themselves like Stephanie from Phoenix who is “pretty sure [she’s] addicted to twitter.”

[WWD]