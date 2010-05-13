Ray Ban Celebrates Aviators Launch With Iggy Pop, The Virgins And More

This week we announced that Ray-Ban was debuting some new tweaks to its iconic aviator frames, but what’s a proper announcement without a seriously celebratory fte?

Ray-Ban took to Williamsburg specifically Brooklyn’s Music Hall with its troupes of campaign models including Iggy Pop and The Stooges, new wave group The Virgins and on-the-rise classic rock group Free Energy. Each band was selected for their contemporary embodiments of the 1970s rock sound, and also as ideal representatives of everything the aviator frames signify namely old school aviation and a modern, understated cool.



Ray-Ban campaign models and performing band Free Energy



Ray-Ban campaign models and performing band The Virgins

While she admitted to being more partial to the Wayfarer, indie actress and fashion phenom, Chloe Sevigny, agreed that the Ray-Ban brand is a time honored staple. “Ray-Bans to me are a classic. I feel like you’re not trying too hard,” the Big Love star chatted. How about those hipper-than-thou colored frames? “I wore the white ones for years and got made fun of before they became the really trendy thing to do,” Sevigny said.



Actress Chloe Sevigny and fashion designer Charlotte Ronson

Celebrities and musicians alike rushed through the red carpet eager to reserve a spot on the balcony to watch Iggy Pop perform last night and lucky they were, considering the venue was packed to the rafters. Although seeing the legend of Iggy Pop was a major draw, the two supporting bands, The Virgins and Free Energy, brought their fair share of fans (we were in the land of skinny jeans, Billyburg, after all).

Charlotte Ronson was among those most excited to see The Virgins play. “They’re close friends [of mine] so I’m excited to see them,” the designer told us. “They’re excited to be playing a song with Iggy Pop.”



Comedian and actress Juliette Lewis and socialite Genevieve Jones



Ray-Ban model and indie rocker Lissy Trullie and ‘The Wire’s’ James Ransone



Ray-Ban campaign models and indie duo We Are Scientists



Ray-Ban campaign model and headliner Iggy Pop and The Stooges

Come stage time, Iggy Pop lasted one song before removing his vest (and by vest we mean the torso’s version of tear-away snap pants) and continued the rest of his set topless. During “1970,” Iggy invited the raucous mosh pit onstage and was thrown onto the stage floor himself as everyone lost it with fanaticism. LOST. IT. Turns out that 63-year-old rock star icon plus classic-yet-hip sunglasses brand is quite the formula for a combustible party.

