The Raveonettes Want Your Input

The Raveonettes have posted a demo of their new song, “Last Dance” which will be featured on their untitled fourth album. (Special thanks to Stereogum for posting the song!) The Raveonettes are requesting you give your input and critique the single on their site or MySpace page. What’s especially cool is that with your registration to the site and input about the album, you can request song writing credit on the album.

Dude, start answering them because collecting royalties is money in the bank. My family friend starred as one of the wild child boys in that Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell movie Overboard in 1987 and is like still getting a check every Christmas.