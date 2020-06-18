Raven-Symoné’s Net Worth Explains Why She’s Able to Keep Her Love Life So Private

Scroll To See More Images

A millionaire? That’s so Raven. The former Disney Channel star has come a long way since playing a psychic on the hit series, and honestly, Raven-Symoné’s net worth is there to prove it. The 34-year-old actress has managed to take a private path in her career, opting for hosting gigs and guest appearances out of the limelight. And turns out, that pays off in more ways than one.

Not only is Raven financially savvy; she’s happy in love! The Cheetah Girl star recently announced her marriage to Los Angeles-based social media manager, Miranda Maday. The pair tied the knot in June 2020 in a low-key backyard ceremony. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven wrote in an Instagram post on June 18. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Many fans were surprised by the news, with many being even more curious about who Miranda is. For others, it was a welcome update on the Masked Singer contestant, who’s life has seemed pretty quiet since her stint as a co-host on The View. Now it’s only fair for another update: Here’s everything we know about Raven-Symoné’s net worth in 2020.

How much did Raven-Symoné make from That’s So Raven?

That’s So Raven racked up rave reviews with Raven-Symoné as it’s lead. It led to two Emmys and a whole host of branded merchandise flying off the shelves. According to The Sun, merch like soundtracks, DVDs, video games, dolls, and more, reportedly generated around $400 million in sales. Of course, Raven didn’t get to pocket all of that. Instead, it’s likely that she received anywhere from around 10 to 20 percent of those profits. Not too bad, either!

How else does Raven-Symoné earn money?

Some younger generations might have met Raven-Symoné on the Disney Channel for the first time, but the actress was in the industry long before her role in That’s So Raven. Many may remember the star as toddler Olivia Kendall in The Cosby Show. According to the actress, she still hasn’t “touched” all the money she earned from residuals and royalties for that role. Not to mention, she’s also starred in blockbuster films like Dr. Dolittle’s and recorded the soundtrack to The Cheetah Girls, which has since sold over two million copies.

What is Raven-Symoné’s net worth in 2020?

According to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth, Raven’s current net worth is anywhere between $55 million and $60 million in 2020.