Raven-Symoné Just Married Her Girlfriend in a Surprise Quarantine Wedding

Surprise, surprise! Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in a secret wedding, and the photos are beautiful. The That’s So Raven alum announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, June 18, with three photos from her and her wife’s intimate nuptials.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW,” the former Disney Channel star captioned a picture of her and Miranda smiling in the yard of a house. For the wedding, Miranda wore a white jumpsuit, while Raven dressed in black with long, rainbow-colored braids.

The photo received thousands of comments from friends and celebrities, such as Jojo and Yvette Nicole Brown. “PUMPKIN!!! Congrats!!!!!❤,” Yvette commented, while Jojo wrote: “😍🌹😍🌹✨🍀.”

Minutes before she posted the wedding photo of her and Miranda, Raven teased that she had big news to tell her fans. “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” she captioned a photo of a bubbly drink in a wine glass.

In another post, the former View host also thanked her love ones who made her wedding possible. The Cheetah Girls star also thanked those who couldn’t attend the ceremony for understanding that she wanted to keep the nuptials to a small circle of friends and family. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.” she wrote.

In a 2016 interview with Lexus L/Studio’s “It Got Better” docuseries, Raven opened up about her decision to come out. “I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter,” she said at the time. “It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand.”

She explained that she knew she wasn’t straight when she was 12. But it wasn’t until she turned 18 and went to college at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco that she felt comfortable to come out to her parents and then the world.

“I went to college. I felt good,” she said. “I had support there beyond belief, and that was the first time I felt like I didn’t have to have a beard. I didn’t have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl.”

She continued,“I felt lighter. I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself.”