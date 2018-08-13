11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP

If you’ve ever heard the word rattan, it was probably in some kind of furniture-shopping capacity. Rattan is a material yielded from the long, jointed stems of palms, and it looks a lot like wicker—making it a go-to for furniture design.

But this season, it’s also been a go-to for fashion. Myriad brands have taken rattan and reimagined it, using it to craft heels, wedges and woven mules. The result is an array of shoes that feel structured but earthy, which is exactly the look we’re going for as summer comes to a close. (That’s the look I’m going for, at least.)

When I think about the cool weather that awaits us in a month or so, my brain immediately jumps to all the outfits I’ll be wearing—the tailored jackets, boxy sweaters and super-skinny jeans. These clothes are a far cry from the breezy silhouettes I embrace during the summer—the maxi dresses, flowy pants and gauzy tops.

But right now, I find myself building bridges between the two. August is about clinging to summer while looking ahead to fall, and the best-of-both-worlds nature of rattan shoes makes navigating this transition a whole lot easier. What looks just as good with my go-to floral maxi as it does with my tight black jeans? You get the picture.

Ahead, you’ll find 11 pairs of rattan shoes you’ll want to stock up on, stat. Because they go with everything you’re trying to wear right now, and they’re not too shabby in the comfort department, either.