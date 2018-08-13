11 Pairs of Rattan Shoes We Want to Slip Into, ASAP

If you’ve ever heard the word rattan, it was probably in some kind of furniture-shopping capacity. Rattan is a material yielded from the long, jointed stems of palms, and it looks a lot like wicker—making it a go-to for furniture design.
But this season, it’s also been a go-to for fashion. Myriad brands have taken rattan and reimagined it, using it to craft heels, wedges and woven mules. The result is an array of shoes that feel structured but earthy, which is exactly the look we’re going for as summer comes to a close. (That’s the look I’m going for, at least.)
When I think about the cool weather that awaits us in a month or so, my brain immediately jumps to all the outfits I’ll be wearing—the tailored jackets, boxy sweaters and super-skinny jeans. These clothes are a far cry from the breezy silhouettes I embrace during the summer—the maxi dresses, flowy pants and gauzy tops.
But right now, I find myself building bridges between the two. August is about clinging to summer while looking ahead to fall, and the best-of-both-worlds nature of rattan shoes makes navigating this transition a whole lot easier. What looks just as good with my go-to floral maxi as it does with my tight black jeans? You get the picture.
Ahead, you’ll find 11 pairs of rattan shoes you’ll want to stock up on, stat. Because they go with everything you’re trying to wear right now, and they’re not too shabby in the comfort department, either.
SixtySeven Taike Flatform Espadrilles
I've never been a wedges girl, but these edgy espadrilles are forcing me to reconsider.
SixtySeven Taike flatform espadrilles, $48 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
PS by Paul Smith Heels
Make a subtle statement with these business-in-the-front/party-in-the-back heels.
PS by Paul Smith heels, $356 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Fresh Woven Sliders
Few things feel as distinctly Summer 2018 as this pair of colorful rattan slides.
Fresh woven sliders, $65 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
ASOS Design Tropics Wedges
Cute enough to wear with your favorite going-out clothes. Comfy enough to dance in all night long.
ASOS Design Tropics wedges, $56 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Sienna Rattan Heel
These would look just as great with your favorite sundress as they would with jeans and a tank.
Sienna rattan heel, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Paloma Barcelo Veronica Flatform Espadrilles
The kind of subtly patriotic shoe you won't dread stepping out in every July 4th (or every other day you feel like wearing them).
Paloma Barcelo Veronica flatform espadrilles, $160 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Robert Clergerie Jaly Oxford Mules
Rattan oxford mules? Um, yes please.
Robert Clergerie Jaly oxford mules, $495 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
River Island Striped Kitten Heels
Metallic striped kitten heels might be one of the most stylish practical shoes around.
River Island striped kitten heels, $72 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Jeffrey Campbell Curtis Mule
Catch me wearing these cozy mules until it's too cold to rock bare heels.
Jeffrey Campbell Curtis mule, $125 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Castaner Wakame Flatform Sandals
Great for warm-weather vacations.
Castaner Wakame flatform sandals, $230 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Reiss Woven Block Heel Sandal
Bold enough to ground any flowy summer dress.
Reiss Woven block heel sandal, $284 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.