The Rassle Does Nostalgia Proud With New Music Video

What’s better than a video featuring adorable little boys running around in suits and ties, jumping off the back of a school bus and getting lost in thought on the ferry? Especially when said video is featuring some kick ass music. Cue The Rassle, indie rock’s new crush who have already been featured in a J.Crew ad and will be a sure fire band to see during SXSW.

Their song “21” is beautiful in its vintage feel and tone, which the band captures perfectly in the music video. We already have plans to roll down the windows and blast this song in the car come spring. But until then, scroll on down to check out the video and bop along to what we’re pretty sure is going to be your latest music obsession.