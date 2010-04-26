Rashida Jones Goes Springtime Red Carpet in Proenza Schouler

Rashida Jones at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. Photos: Imageshack

Proenza Schouler knows a thing or two about what “it” girls want. The design duo, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, seems to be perenially surrounded by a bevy of bright young things like Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

Count Rashida Jones in the mix. Jones proved her love for all things P.S. at the Monogamy premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend. In a sheer black cotton top paired with a green and blue embroidered skirt and coveted PS1 clutch, all by the design duo, the I Love You Man star tread the perfect line between sweet and sexy. To give the ensemble a classic kick, the actress finished the look with a sleek updo. What do you think of Rashida’s springtime look? Let us know in the comments!