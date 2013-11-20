Rashida Jones Teams Up With Dannijo For Super-Chic Jewelry Collection

The incomparable Rashida Jones is leaving “Parks and Rec” this year (boo) but that doesn’t mean she’s been slacking (yay!). The 37-year-old actress is keeping busy, and she just released a collaboration with Danielle and Jodie Snyder, the ladies behind the jewelry line Dannijo, called Fine by Dannijones.

The 30-piece collection consists of super cute baubles in 14-carat rose gold and 10-carat yellow gold. There are the usual earrings, necklaces and bracelets (including several rings named after Rashida’s sister Kidada), but there are also anklets and a gorgeous hand piece, featuring three small triangles that “represent the three spirits of Rashida, Danni + Jo.”

Of course, those spirits do not come cheap. The pieces range from $98 for a dainty stud earring (appropriately called “peanut”) to $598 for the Hermana solid 10K gold necklace.

We’re especially fond of the winsome charm necklaces, in hilarious Rashida-appropriate shapes: a unicorn, a palm tree, and a coconut. They’re cute, quirky, and chock-full of personality: Just like her.