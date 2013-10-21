Rashida Jones’ Scolds Fellow Female Celebrities for ‘Acting like Whores’

Rashida Jones‘ quirky-meets-classic aesthetic has made her a bonafide “It girl” in sartorial and acting circles. Rarely does the 37-year-old “Parks And Recreation” actress look anything but chic, and she’s certainly never been one to get mired in controversy—until now.

Jones took to Twitter this weekend to express her outrage at the recent influx of celebrities posting borderline pornographic semi-naked pictures on their social media pages.

This week's celeb news takeaway: she who comes closest to showing the actual inside of her vagina is most popular. #stopactinglikewhores — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) October 19, 2013

Jones didn’t name names, but it’s safe to assume she was reacting to the recent celebrity over-sharing—from Nicki Minaj sharing her pasty-covered breasts with her Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian‘s side-boob and side-butt revealing bikini selfie on Twitter, and Miley Cyrus continuing to be, well, Miley Cyrus.

Jones certainly isn’t the first woman to speak out about the too-sexy pics: 46-year-old Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor‘s and 58-year-old Annie Lennox of Eureythmics fame both recently took jabs at Cyrus’ risqué behavior. However, she certainly brings a fresh voice and ample street cred to the mix, and we have to admit we’re a little glad that she’s calling attention to the issue. After Cyrus’s Terry Richardson shoot, it’s easy to feel like things are starting to get a little out of hand.

Jones followed up her initial tweet by urging these women to truly consider the effects of their actions.

Let me clarify. I don't shame ANYone for anything they choose to do with their lives or bodies… — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) October 19, 2013

BUT I think we ALL need to take a look at what we are accepting as "the norm"… — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) October 19, 2013

There is a whole generation of young women watching. Sure, be SEXY but leave something to the imagination. — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) October 19, 2013

And in an effort to lighten up the mood, the funny gal concluded with a tweet aimed at men.

Also, calling on all men to show me dat ass — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) October 19, 2013

Touché.

What do you think: Has the sexy selfie phenomenon gone too far? Or should they be able to flaunt what they’ve got?