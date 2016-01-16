25 Rare Photos of Kate Moss You’ve Never Seen

One of—if not the—most important models of all time turns 42 years old today. That’s right. Kate Moss is in her fifth decade—and looks better than ever, despite years of being in the public eye, highly publicized partying, and an overall fast-paced lifestyle that few other people in the world could possibly keep up with.

After being discovered at the age of 14, she rapidly shot to fame and became synonymous with the super-skinny heroin-chic aesthetic that changed the modeling industry forever.

As the world’s number-one trendsetter, she’s also known for skyrocketing sales of items like the iconic Alexander McQueen skull scarf, Balenciaga’s motorcycle bag, skinny jeans, Minnetonka moccasin boots, and, of course, UGG boots.

Her campaigns have been outrageously successful, and her tenure with Calvin Klein is among the most famous ad campaigns of all time. Recently, she shocked the world by appearing in Playboy, in a sexy and tasteful spread shot by famous fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.

While her fashion contributions have been immeasurable, Kate’s also made waves with her personal life. Between her iconic love affair with Johnny Depp, dramatic relationship with Libertines frontman Pete Doherty, her cocaine arrest, and juicy drama (anyone remember that huge blowup with then-fiancé Depp at a hotel that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage?), it’s been a rough but still gorgeous ride.

To properly honor the supermodel’s 42nd birthday, we’ve rounded up 25 incredible rare photos of Moss that you’ve probably never seen but that perfectly capture her fabulous, fabulous life.