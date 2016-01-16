StyleCaster
Share

25 Rare Photos of Kate Moss You’ve Never Seen

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Rare Photos of Kate Moss You’ve Never Seen

by
25 Rare Photos of Kate Moss You’ve Never Seen
25 Start slideshow

One of—if not the—most important models of all time turns 42 years old today. That’s right. Kate Moss is in her fifth decade—and looks better than ever, despite years of being in the public eye, highly publicized partying, and an overall fast-paced lifestyle that few other people in the world could possibly keep up with.

MORE: 50 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

After being discovered at the age of 14, she rapidly shot to fame and became synonymous with the super-skinny heroin-chic aesthetic that changed the modeling industry forever.

As the world’s number-one trendsetter, she’s also known for skyrocketing sales of items like the iconic Alexander McQueen skull scarf, Balenciaga’s motorcycle bag, skinny jeans, Minnetonka moccasin boots, and, of course, UGG boots.

MORE: 20 Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn 

Her campaigns have been outrageously successful, and her tenure with Calvin Klein is among the most famous ad campaigns of all time. Recently, she shocked the world by appearing in Playboy, in a sexy and tasteful spread shot by famous fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.

While her fashion contributions have been immeasurable, Kate’s also made waves with her personal life. Between her iconic love affair with Johnny Depp, dramatic relationship with Libertines frontman Pete Doherty, her cocaine arrest, and juicy drama (anyone remember that huge blowup with then-fiancé Depp at a hotel that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage?), it’s been a rough but still gorgeous ride.

To properly honor the supermodel’s 42nd birthday, we’ve rounded up 25 incredible rare photos of Moss that you’ve probably never seen but that perfectly capture her fabulous, fabulous life.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, and Liv Tyler

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage

Supermodels Moss and Naomi Campbell at an Elite Model Agency party in 1993

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

English model Kate Moss photographed backstage at fashion show in the early 1990s

Photo: Photoshot/Getty Images

Kate Moss at Macy's to promote Calvin Klein

Photo: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Hotelier Ian Schrager, Moss, and Jade Jagger in 1991

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

A '90s shoot

Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

Best couple ever: Johnny Depp and Moss at LAX in 1994

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Moss at a NYFW party in 1995

Photo: Rose Hartman/WireImage

A pointedly defaced Calvin Klein bus ad in 1994

Photo: Paul Harris/Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, meeting Moss at a party at Christie's in New York

Photo: Tim Graham/Tim Graham/Getty Images

Moss at Ronnie Wood's 50th birthday party in 1991

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moss at a photo studio in 1995

Photo: Catherine McGann/Getty Images

1998: Socialite Meg Matthews, Moss, and socialite Fran Cutler at a Vogue party in London

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moss in a glamorous photo shoot in 1993

Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

Moss and model Michael Bergin promoting Calvin Klein in 1994

Photo: Jim Smeal/WireImage

Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs at the Costume Institute Gala in 1995

Photo: Kevin.Mazur/WireImage

Moss at an appearance

Photo: Jim Smeal/WireImage

Moss attends the "White Tea and Diamonds Party" at Claridges on April 30, 2003, in London

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss, Donatella Versace, and Tom Ford at the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

Photo: Kevin.Mazur/WireImage

Moss's pixie haircut at a London party

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moss with her mom and photographer Mario Testino

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moss with Alexander McQueen

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Moss holds her daughter Lila in New York in 2003

Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Why Uggs became a thing: a street shot on Moss in 2003

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Debbie Harry, Moss, and Theodora Richards doing what they do best: partying

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Why Immy Waterhouse Is Our New Style Obsession

Why Immy Waterhouse Is Our New Style Obsession
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share