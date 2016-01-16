25 Rare Photos of Kate Moss You’ve Never Seen

One of—if not the—most important models of all time turns 42 years old today. That’s right. Kate Moss is in her fifth decade—and looks better than ever, despite years of being in the public eye, highly publicized partying, and an overall fast-paced lifestyle that few other people in the world could possibly keep up with.
After being discovered at the age of 14, she rapidly shot to fame and became synonymous with the super-skinny heroin-chic aesthetic that changed the modeling industry forever.
As the world’s number-one trendsetter, she’s also known for skyrocketing sales of items like the iconic Alexander McQueen skull scarf, Balenciaga’s motorcycle bag, skinny jeans, Minnetonka moccasin boots, and, of course, UGG boots.
Her campaigns have been outrageously successful, and her tenure with Calvin Klein is among the most famous ad campaigns of all time. Recently, she shocked the world by appearing in Playboy, in a sexy and tasteful spread shot by famous fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.
While her fashion contributions have been immeasurable, Kate’s also made waves with her personal life. Between her iconic love affair with Johnny Depp, dramatic relationship with Libertines frontman Pete Doherty, her cocaine arrest, and juicy drama (anyone remember that huge blowup with then-fiancé Depp at a hotel that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage?), it’s been a rough but still gorgeous ride.
To properly honor the supermodel’s 42nd birthday, we’ve rounded up 25 incredible rare photos of Moss that you’ve probably never seen but that perfectly capture her fabulous, fabulous life.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss, and Liv Tyler
Ron Galella/WireImage
Supermodels Moss and Naomi Campbell at an Elite Model Agency party in 1993
Dave Benett/Getty Images
English model Kate Moss photographed backstage at fashion show in the early 1990s
Photoshot/Getty Images
Kate Moss at Macy's to promote Calvin Klein
Tom Wargacki/WireImage
Hotelier Ian Schrager, Moss, and Jade Jagger in 1991
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Best couple ever: Johnny Depp and Moss at LAX in 1994
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Moss at a NYFW party in 1995
Rose Hartman/WireImage
A pointedly defaced Calvin Klein bus ad in 1994
Paul Harris/Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, meeting Moss at a party at Christie's in New York
Tim Graham/Tim Graham/Getty Images
Moss at Ronnie Wood's 50th birthday party in 1991
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Moss at a photo studio in 1995
Catherine McGann/Getty Images
1998: Socialite Meg Matthews, Moss, and socialite Fran Cutler at a Vogue party in London
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Moss in a glamorous photo shoot in 1993
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Moss and model Michael Bergin promoting Calvin Klein in 1994
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Kate Moss and Marc Jacobs at the Costume Institute Gala in 1995
Kevin.Mazur/WireImage
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Moss attends the "White Tea and Diamonds Party" at Claridges on April 30, 2003, in London
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kate Moss, Donatella Versace, and Tom Ford at the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.
Kevin.Mazur/WireImage
Moss's pixie haircut at a London party
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Moss with her mom and photographer Mario Testino
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Moss with Alexander McQueen
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Moss holds her daughter Lila in New York in 2003
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Why Uggs became a thing: a street shot on Moss in 2003
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Debbie Harry, Moss, and Theodora Richards doing what they do best: partying
Ron Galella/WireImage