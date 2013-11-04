Take a Rare Look Inside Jack Nicholson’s Home In the 1960s

Jack Nicholson’s home was known as the party mecca in L.A. during the 1960s. Now, thanks to these rare photos from the archives of LIFE magazine, we are lucky enough to get a glimpse inside his home during that time period. These photos were taken in 1969, shortly after his role in Easy Rider was released, during a period that some would say was the height of his career.

Here Nicholson is learning how to play the piano with a friend. Yes, we are pretty sure that is a shag rug.

Another shot of the actor with his daughter on his terrace.

As for what his taste in decor was at the time, it is kind of exactly as you would expect—a little bit mod, some antiques thrown in, and just a touch of L.A. glamour. In other words, one part 1960s jet-set and one part rich bachelor.

