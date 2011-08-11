StyleCaster
Raquel Zimmermann’s Top Runway Looks, “Dirty Dancing” Remake

Adam
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

A slideshow of Raquel Zimmermann’s 50 best runway moments. Those Frenchies know what’s up. [French Vogue]

Diane Kruger looks adorable in a Jason Wu summer suit. We wonder if Pacey likes his lady in menswear! [Just Jared]

They’re remaking Dirty Dancing. Can the original ever be replicated? [Huffington Post]

A movie trailer face-off with Brits and romance. Bloody good! [Interview Magazine]

Battle of the red soles continues. [Telegraph]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Bergdorfs There’s a fine line between looking cool and trying too hard. A line which some people unfortunately cross on a regular basis.

RT @johnjannuzzi Hold on, I’m getting sucked into a speed-dating for dogs feature on the today show. Hold on. Is this like Bachelorette for dogs? Do they get treats instead of roses?

RT @DailyFrontRow Today’s to-do: schedule a summer Friday before the end of summer.#ha #dailydan I might have to do the same. Cough, cough – can’t make it in tomorrow!

RT @Jo_Sto I feel like carrie bradshaw. Out too late the night before, photo situation the next day#puffycheeks You are fabulous! No question mark about it!

