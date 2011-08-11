Raquel Zimmermann’s Top Runway Looks, “Dirty Dancing” Remake

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

A slideshow of Raquel Zimmermann’s 50 best runway moments. Those Frenchies know what’s up. [French Vogue]

Diane Kruger looks adorable in a Jason Wu summer suit. We wonder if Pacey likes his lady in menswear! [Just Jared]

They’re remaking Dirty Dancing. Can the original ever be replicated? [Huffington Post]

A movie trailer face-off with Brits and romance. Bloody good! [Interview Magazine]

Battle of the red soles continues. [Telegraph]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Bergdorfs There’s a fine line between looking cool and trying too hard. A line which some people unfortunately cross on a regular basis.

RT @johnjannuzzi Hold on, I’m getting sucked into a speed-dating for dogs feature on the today show. Hold on. Is this like Bachelorette for dogs? Do they get treats instead of roses?

RT @DailyFrontRow Today’s to-do: schedule a summer Friday before the end of summer.#ha #dailydan I might have to do the same. Cough, cough – can’t make it in tomorrow!

RT @Jo_Sto I feel like carrie bradshaw. Out too late the night before, photo situation the next day#puffycheeks You are fabulous! No question mark about it!



