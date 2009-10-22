Raquel Zimmermann to Star in Alexander McQueen Ad Campaign by Nick Knight

If there is one designer who sees the future of fashion unlike anybody else, it would have to be Alexander McQueen…well, and the Mulleavy sisters of Rodarte (we just can’t bear to leave them out). McQueen’s recent unveiling of his Spring 2010 collection in Paris was an other-worldly experience–not only were the clothes digitally printed in reptilian and alien-like patterns, but McQueen filmed his runway show live for the world to see and included two large robotic cameras on the runway that glided mechanically back and forth.

As the live show began, a video of Raquel Zimmermann as a naked serpent goddess shot by Nick Knight played on the big screen, serving as the intro to the runway collection. With McQueen’s presentation being such a hit, we’re not surprised that he’s chosen to collaborate with the rising supermodel and famed photographer once again. Zimmermann will be the face of the designer’s spring 2010 ad campaign, again shot by Knight. We can only dream of how McQueen plans to top himself for this next endeavor. As long as the shoes are present, though, we’ll be more than satisfied.