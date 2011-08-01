Raquel Zimmermann Scores McQueen Ad Campaign, Wins Fall 2011

We’ve been watching the Fall 2011 ad campaigns like our lives depended on it to figure out which model would come out on top, and it looks like our prediction was right! Raquel Zimmermann was just officially revealed as the face of Alexander McQueen for Fall 2011, following her appearances in the season’s ads for Lanvin, YSL, Jimmy Choo, Alexander Wang and more.

Sure, she had come stiff competition — Jac Jagaciak is featured in Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino’s campaigns, Freja scored Chanel and Isabel Marant and Anja Rubik got Fendi and Giuseppe Zanotti — but no other model has racked up nearly as many blue chip campaigns (and recent magazine covers) this season, and for that we declare Zimmermann the winner of Fall 2011.

We’re suprised about the lack of Lindsey Wixson this season (who just so happened to be the face of Alexander McQueen for Spring 2011) and wish that newer faces like Barbara Palvin and Colinne Michaelis — who opened Prada’s fall show — had more of a showing. However, newcomer Aymeline Valade has had an impressive season thus far, and was featured in both Kenzo and Etro’s Fall 2011 campaigns. Newbie Emily Baker also nabbed two big ones: DSquared and Gucci!

Are you satisfied with Raquel’s stance as Fall 2011’s top model? Who do you want to see rise to the top just in time for Fashion Week?