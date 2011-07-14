Raquel Zimmermann Might Be Fall 2011’s Top Model

Sorry newbies, it was all about the supermodels this season. With greats like Naomi Campbell, Kristen McMenamy and a Victoria’s Secret Angel or two scoring huge campaigns, we saw many less up-and-comers than we expected. Last year, it seemed like we saw Arizona Muse’s face everywhere we turned, but for fall the most ubiquitous lady thus far is 28-year-old Raquel Zimmermann.

The Brazilian stunner is racking up the campaigns, with Lanvin, YSL and Jimmy Choo already under her belt – plus a lingering rumor that she scored the Alexander McQueen Fall 2011 spots as well. She’s also the star of Alexander Wang’s Fall 2011 short film by Fabien Baron (which you can watch over at WWD) which was projected all over New York City last night. Not a bad tally so far, right?

Click through to see the campaigns Raquel has racked up so far, and stay tuned to find out which model comes out on top!