The Rapha + Outdoor Voices Collection Is A Biker Chick’s Dream

Hey Siri, play “Bicycle Race” by Queen, because the new Rapha + Outdoor Voices collection has us all ready to ride. Even if you aren’t an avid cyclist—and especially if you are—you’re going to want to take a few moments to peruse this delicious new collection. Cycling clothing and accessories brand Rapha teamed up with Outdoor Voices to create the ultimate biker chic workout wardrobe, and we’re suddenly itching to get on a bike and ride off into the night. (And thanks to the reflective details on these pieces, we can do just that—safely!)

From bike shorts that are both fashionable and comfortable for cycling to cute bras that you’ll want to wear when doing any type of exercise, the Rapha + Outdoor Voices collection is ready to join your workout clothes arsenal. You won’t be able to resist the gorgeous color block styles, the combination of light and dark hues or the soft-but-also-durable fabrics that’ll last for years. Everything about this collection is seriously cute, yes, but each piece is also highly functional and designed for the toughest workouts.

So let’s all get on our bikes and ride, baby. The entire Rapha + Outdoor Voices collection is available on both the Rapha site and Outdoor Voices site. Each site has a few different colors and pieces—so make sure you check out both when you shop, just in case your new favorite bike gear is only on one of the sites! We took the liberty of rounding up a few of our favorite pieces below, though, to give you a peek into what the collection offers. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to some new workout gear, consider this it.

1. High-Waisted Padded Shorts

Yes, bike shorts are a major trend, but this pair is made for riding an actual bike. With padding designed to keep you comfortable while riding and a seriously cute color block style, what’s not to love?

2. Cycling Jersey

There’s so much more to this cute cycling jersey than meets the eye. On the back, you’ll find a detachable change purse, additional pockets and reflective details for nighttime rides.

3. Cropped T-Shirt

You don’t have to be an avid bike rider to love this Rapha + Outdoor Voices cropped t-shirt. The front has Rapha + Outdoor Voices emblazoned on it while the back boasts the lifestyle brand’s signature phrase.

4. Bar Bag

Amp up your bike with this very cute bar bag. It fits right on all the different bars of your bike, and then can be easily removed and carried around as a belt or crossbody bag, too!

5. High Coverage Bra

Sunny days are surely ahead with this bright yellow bra from Rapha + Outdoor Voices. It features a lightweight and breathable fabric too, along with a hidden key pocket (!) and reflective stripe for nighttime.

6. Wind Jacket

Top off your biking ensemble with this cool and functional wind jacket. Not only will it complement your exercise looks perfectly, but it also features zipper storage and back ventilation for extra air flow.

