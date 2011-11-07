Ranking The Real & The Fake On ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Last night, Bravo’s magnum opus Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off its fourth ridiculous season full of all the attitude and drama we’ve come to expect from our facve Georgia peaches. The delusional divas are secretly my favorite cast of the Housewives franchise. I love the New York boozehounds with all my heart and soul and I would kill to bask in the bank accounts of the Beverly Hills biddies, but come on. No one does it like Hotlanta.
One of the cast members, “celebrity attorney” Phaedra Parks told People that fans shouldn’t believe what they see on TV. “”It doesn’t matter who you are. Whatever your character is, is what they make it to be. It’s not who I am, but who the producers think I am,” she says. While it’s hardly an original concept to say that reality TV isn’t real, I think these ladies are actually some of the realer lunatics on television. Let’s rank them and then you can vote below!
From real to fake:
- Kim Zolciak – Honestly, this woman is a gift. She knows exactly who she is, and she is really not afraid to say it. Her obsession with her baby daddy Kroy Biermann‘s ass is bizarre and amazing, she’s willing admit that she’s done a little gold digging in her day (let me tell you kiddies, Versace furniture ain’t cheap), and lastly…her biggest pregnancy craving is baked ziti with jalapeos. That honestly seals the deal. Eating that on national television is just so magical, I can’t even begin.
- Kandi Burruss – I’d say Kandi is probably the most genuinely nice chick on this show. She loves her family, loves her friends and is just trying to make a few bucks from hawking some sex toys. I admire a good, honest businesswoman, and that’s what she is.
- Sheree Whitfield – A lot of you would probably disagree with this, but frankly I feel that Miss Whitfield doesn’t deny her roots. She knows she went from rags to (her husband’s) riches, and back to rags again, and is making ends meet and somehow bagging Birkins like it’s her damn job. I haven’t heard any negative financial stories about her in a long time, so it seems like she’s getting it together — and not putting anyone down in the process.
- Cynthia Bailey – There’s no denying that Cynthia is gorgeous and sweet, but this modeling agency seems like a bad, bad business venture, and her husband’s attitude literally makes me sick. She’s playing something up for the cameras and I do not like it.
- NeNe Leakes – Don’t get me wrong, I loves me some NeNe. I am, after all, a firm believer in the church of Anderson Cooper. But come on, girl. She. Is. Like. So. Crazy. And there’s no way she wasn’t “backdooring” Sheree out of her money. NeNe’s greedy, and her time on Celebrity Apprentice went straight to her head. Over it.
- Phaedra Parks – Sorry, everything related to her obsession with funerals is creepy and downright offensive. Get it together, and stop being so obsessed with yourself. BE A PERSON.