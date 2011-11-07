Ranking The Real & The Fake On ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Last night, Bravo’s magnum opus Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off its fourth ridiculous season full of all the attitude and drama we’ve come to expect from our facve Georgia peaches. The delusional divas are secretly my favorite cast of the Housewives franchise. I love the New York boozehounds with all my heart and soul and I would kill to bask in the bank accounts of the Beverly Hills biddies, but come on. No one does it like Hotlanta.

One of the cast members, “celebrity attorney” Phaedra Parks told People that fans shouldn’t believe what they see on TV. “”It doesn’t matter who you are. Whatever your character is, is what they make it to be. It’s not who I am, but who the producers think I am,” she says. While it’s hardly an original concept to say that reality TV isn’t real, I think these ladies are actually some of the realer lunatics on television. Let’s rank them and then you can vote below!

From real to fake: