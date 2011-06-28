Random Kate Moss Wedding News From Around the Interweb!

People love themselves a good wedding. That other British Kate who got married was exciting and all but this is our Kate. We’ve known her since she was just a teenager. We’ve grown up with her, watched her falter, seen her rise back from the ashes like a Phoenix right back into David Yurman campaigns. Plus, those UKers are major with the rumor mill. Let’s see what word on Kate Moss’ wedding is for now:

1. She almost lost her engagement ring! She had her friends dig through the mud at Glastonbury to try and find it, but then it was in her bag all along. According to The Daily Mirror, “Everyone was looking for the ring, with Kate practically hyperventilating at the side of the stage. She was screeching at her mates, begging them to get down on their hands and knees, and trawl through the mud for the sparkler… Two hours later, and still crying, she went to the loo only to root through her bag for a tissue and magically find the ring. It had been there the whole time. Kate was cackling hysterically but no one else found it quite so funny.” Cackling! [Fashion Copious]

2. Kate’s guests will consume meat in the style of rockstars at her wedding. “She is going to be serving Keith Richards’ shepherd’s pie, Steve Tyler’s thai curry and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie’s sausage and mash.” Sorry vegetarians! [Daily Telegraph]

3. She’s a model clich! She will put photos of herself everywhere as part of the decor. [Daily Telegraph]

4. Her registry is silly and meant for a party! Her list includes app. $500 ashtrays, $8,000 silver liquor shakers, His and Hers mugs (for the night after?)! I’d totally buy the mugs for a shower invite. [The Sun]

5. She better have a long dress because apparently she has “wobbly knees.” What is with these people? [The Sun]

6. She’s asking for privacy. Guests have been asked not to bring cameras for the July 1 wedding. And the ceremony, “set to take place at Moss’ Cotswolds home, will be protected by a police cordon around the area.” [Vogue UK]

And there’s still three days left!