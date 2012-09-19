Random Pair Alert: Kate Moss and George Michael Cover Vogue Paris

While we are aware that Kate Moss and George Micheal collaborated on the singer’s “White Light” video, seeing them posing on the cover of Vogue Paris was a bit of a surprise.

Though various sites are quick to point out that the photograph looks like an awkward red carpet shot more in tune with the work of Patrick McMullan than Mario Testino, Moss looks ravishing as usual — if a bit vacant. Michael, however, looks frighteningly similar to Liza Minelli‘s ex-husband David Gest.

Editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt has certainly taken the glossy in a different direction from its previous editrix Carine Roitfeld, and frankly we’re not sure who we prefer at this point (Kate Upton posing with a bunch of chicks seems a lot more interesting than this bland cover). Still, we can’t help but wonder what these two talked about on the day of the shoot. Considering they’ve both got penchants for debauchery, we bet they had plenty to say.