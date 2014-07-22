15 Random Celebrities Who Wrote Cookbooks

From Haylie Duff to Mario Lopez, lots of seemingly random celebrities are adding to their varied resumes by writing cookbooks. And while most aren’t claiming to be “Top Chef” material, their cookbooks are usually written with an expert, and offers fans a taste of their own background.
Recently, Kris Jenner announced she’ll be releasing a cookbook in October. Obviously, the Chanel-loving momager hasn’t presented herself as the homemaking type (hence the personal chef on many Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes), she apparently makes “a mean grilled cheese sandwich that has become a favorite among her young grandchildren,” according to the International Business Times.
Some celebrities base their cookbooks on a certain diet they’ve become known for like gluten-free or vegan. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s buzzy cookbook, It’s All Good, follows a pretty strict regimen that includes no meat, no dairy, no processed food and other restrictions Gwynnie herself has shunned at one time or another.
Often, stars that release cookbooks are in killer shape like Paltrow and Lopez (which sends an “eat what I eat, and you’ll look like me!” message to readers), while others are either capitalizing on public interest like Jenner, or have cultivated a large, trusting fanbase like Dolly Parton.
We’ve rounded 15 of the most random celebrities that have penned cookbooks that you should actually consider taking a look at. Click through the slideshow and check them out.
Kris Jenner, In The Kitchen With Kris
Now you can eat like the Kardashians (that is if Kris actually cooks for them) with momager Kris' new cookbook. While the book won't make it's debut until October of this year, it's something to look forward to since it's another way that Kris is bringing readers into her world.
Desperate Housewives, The Desperate Housewives Cookbook
The cookbook—clearly created as a gimmicky response to the popular former ABC show features—recipes from all the fictional housewives including Bree's elegant dishes like Braised Duck, Lynette's quick and healthy Muenster and Coleslaw Wraps, Susan's simple Foolproof Mac and Cheese, Gabrielle's gourmet Shimp with Chorizo and Red Pepper and Edie's Sausage Puttanesca.
Regis Philbin, Cooking With Regis & Kathie Lee
Former co-hosts Regis and Kathie Lee Gifford created this cookbook to share with readers a selection of recipes that were prepared by their celebrity guests on their morning talk show in the '90s. These include Tennessee Turtle, Irish bread, Christmas Cheesecake, and German Onion Pie.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Deliciously G-Free
The former "View" co-host shares her gluten-free recipes, healthy tips, and full-color photographs throughout. After being diagnosed with celiac disease, Hasselbeck created this cookbook to show other's with a gluten-free diet that even though you're givin up gluten, you shouldn't have to give up taste.
Mario Lopez, Extra Lean: The Fat-Burning Plan That Changes the Way You Eat for Life
Hey, if Mario Lopez can tell us how to burn fat, we're totally listening. Coming from the man who houses the body of a Greek god, this is more than just a cookbook—it's a diet plan. Mario explains to readers that it can be as simple as training the body to constantly burn fat by following three simple steps: Balancing daily intake of carbs, protein and fat, practicing proper portion control and eating frequent, small meals throughout the day.
Dolly Parton, Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food
Filled with recipes from down south is the cookbook of Dolly Parton. The cookbook, released in 2006, features about 150 recipes of familiar Southern Comfort foods. She'll also go as far as sharing family photos and chatting about her family, childhood, and musical career to give reader's an inside look at Dolly's life.
Ali Larter, Kitchen Revelry
When Varsity Blues actress, Ali Larter, isn't on set chance are she's probably hosting a dinner party or cooking for her family. In her cookbook, she shares her passion, knowledge and some seriously useful tips for cooking and entertaining. Larter shares some of her most famous at-home recipes from her jalapeño cheddar cornbread to crab pots with lemon caper dip, lamb chop lollipops, strawberry mint cake, and for thirsty revelers, her eucalyptus gin martinis. The cookbook is broken down month to month so you can entertain anytime whether it's an October Harvest Party of a July BBQ.
Amy Sedaris, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence
Obviously if Amy Sedaris is writing anything it's going to be comical. Her cookbook provides recipes and advice intertwined with Amy's hilarious take on entertaining, plus four-color photos and sidebars on everything it takes to pull off a spectacular party. You'll learn everything from what to servce alcoholics (Broiled Frozen Chicken Wings with Applesauce), the secret to a successful children's party (a half-hour time limit, games included) and tons of arts and crafts ideas (like a mini-pantyhose plant-hanger) on top of it all.
Sheryl Crow, If It Makes You Healthy
Sheryl Crow and her personal chef, Chuck White, met when she was battling breast cancer and knew she needed to eat better than she ever had previously. Chef Chuck taught her how to eat right and deliciously with seasonal, locally grown, and vitamin-rich meals. The cookbook is completel with 125 recipes grouped seasonally for you to look and feel good all year long.
Eva Longoria, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends
Here, Longoria traces her life story sharing recipes from everything from she was brought up on to meals inspired by some of her favorite places to travel and everything in between. Her cookbook includes 100 of her favorite dishes that are based on local, fresh, easy-to-find ingredients.
Gwyneth Paltrow, It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great
Hey, if Gwyneth Paltrow can teach us how to look good and feel great, we're definietly interested. The Academy-Award winning actress recently visited her doctor and was told she was anemic, had a vitamin D deficiency and stress levels that were sky high and was prescribed an elimination diet meaning no coffee, alcohol, dairy, eggs, sugar, shellfuish, wheat, meat, soy or anything processed at all. In order to follow her doctor's guidelines, she had to get creative and this is where the collection of 185 delicious recipes came in.
Alicia Silverstone, The Kind Diet
Aside from an amazing cookbook, The Kind Diet is also a guideline on how to become vegan. Silverstone outlines all the benefits of become a vegan from weightless to clear skin, energy and smooth digestion. If you're looking to swear off meat and dairy forever, this cookbook will inspire you with delicious recipes that satifies on every level and will address all the concerns faced by those who plan to start a plant-based diet.
Haylie Duff, The Real Girl's Kitchen
Haylie Duff introduced The Real Girl's Kitchen when her blog, Real Girl's Kitchen where she offered easy recipes, kitchen tips, and entertaining advice, quickly grew into a destination for fans and foodies. The cookbook covers it all from breakfast to dessert and everything inbetween (even recipes for your cheat days).
Kate Gosselin, Love Is In The Mix
If anyone knows about being a busy mom, it's Kate Gosselin. For those of you with kids, this could be your new bible on how to cook and entertain family, friends, and children. The well-known mom to eight—yes, eight—growing children shares the Gosselin family's favorite recipes for every day and entertaining. You'll get the inside scoop on how to prepare recipes from crowd-pleaseing appetizers to decadent desserts.
Teresa Giudice, Fabulicious!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Gludice, is back with her second cookbook which includes 60 more flavorful family recipes straight from Salerno. The cookbook includes secret family recipes (that aren't a secret anymore) like her Mama's meatballs and her mother-in-law's Ti Amo Tiramisu, celebration cooking with entertaining tips, light lunches, and tons of kid-friendly meals to entertain anyone in your family.