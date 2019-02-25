Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Kissed from the Front Row of the Oscars & It Was So Cute

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing we love more than new celebrity couples, and Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton’s Oscars 2019 photos have us feeling the feels. The actor, 37, and his actress girlfriend, 25, walked the red carpet together at the 91st Academy Awards, and they looked just as cute as their characters in Bohemian Rhapsody.

For the Oscars, Malek kept it classic with a black tuxedo, while Boynton paid tribute to old-Hollywood glam with her off-the-shoulder violet dress with black trim. The two—who met playing love interests in Bohemian Rhapsody—have been dating since April 2018. “They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

In Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at the Oscars, Malek played Queen singer, Freddie Mercury, while Boynton played Mercury’s real-life girlfriend, Mary Austin. Though the coupe have been private about their relationship, they showed some PDA once they were inside the Oscars theatre with a romantic kiss from the front row.

“She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” Malek told Us Weekly of Boynton in January 2019. “I have to say that goes for the entire cast. It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”