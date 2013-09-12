Ralph Lauren Goes (Slightly) Mod For Spring 2014: All The Looks

The Ralph Lauren spring 2014 collection was presented today, and while it certainly speaks to women at any age, it had a decidedly mod, 1960s feel to it. The largely black-and-white collection (that smartly integrated bold colored looks) yielded shift dresses, chunky heels, men’s style collars, and low-slung skirts as models walked down the runway to John Lennon’s “Nobody told me”.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Ralph Lauren runway show without some form of women-appropriate tuxedo, and this season’s versions were a mix of all white, black-and-white prints and a classic tux. As always—despite spring’s swinging ’60s references—Lauren’s line managed to infer classic American elegance right down to the (fabulous) accessories.

Check out the gallery above for all the looks from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2014 collection.