Ralph Lauren To Stage Runway Show in Paris This Fall

The pinnacle of American fashion, Ralph Lauren, is set to show his spring collection in Paris this fall.

According to WWD, the designer will stage a runway show at the historic École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts on October 8 (just after Paris Fashion Week), which will kick off his two-year commitment to help restore and modernize the landmark fine arts school, a project that’s near and dear to the designer’s heart (and his wallet: he’s reportedly committed of several million dollars, according to market sources.)

Though the show is part of a larger project, it’s worth noting that there does seem to a growing affection for Lauren’s American designs among international fashion lovers, as Russian It-girl and style-setter Miroslava Duma regularly cites Lauren as her favorite designer in interviews, and the brand launched e-commerce in Japan last year.

In addition, Lauren already has three stores in Paris and has said he hopes to open more.