Ralph Lauren’s New Collection is Based on Rachel from ‘Friends,’ and We’re Freaking Out

As any television fan will know, the iconic show Friends first hit the airwaves 25 years ago. Plenty of people have celebrated by sharing quotes, favorite scenes or re-watching the entire series, but Ralph Lauren decided to take it a step further and teamed up with Warner Bros to create an entire collection based on looks from the show—specifically Rachel. Ralph Lauren’s new Rachel Green-inspired collection just launched (with some covetable pieces still on the way), and we could not be more obsessed. If you’ve ever watched an episode of Friends and wanted to look as ’90s and professional as boss babe Rachel Green, this collection was made for you.

Basically, the collection is based off of Rachel’s iconic workwear ensembles. Everything is sleek, classic (with a little ’90s and early aughts flare) and ready to amp up your work wardrobe. The one where Rachel gets her own clothing line? More like the one where we all get to look like we were styled by a professional stylish for a hit television show. I honestly am obsessed with every piece I’ve seen from the collection. I don’t even have to wear suits to work, but I’m about to start. Can every workwear line be Friends-inspired?

And, if you live in New York, you get an extra special treat: The collection will be on display at Bloomingdales (Yes, the first place Rachel scored a big fashion job!) where an installation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends will also be set up for all to enjoy. Visitors can get a free cup of coffee that looks like it came directly from Central Perk and see a recreation of Rachel’s office from the show. No big deal! I’m fine. It’s fine.

The collection is, however, still available to those who don’t live in NYC. You can get all the Rachel-inspired pieces online now. Get your wallets, savings account and paychecks ready folks, because this collection is pricey—but totally worth it, am I right?! Check out some of our favorite pieces below.

