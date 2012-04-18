Ralph Lauren’s Got Some Country Club Ready Duds For The U.S. Olympic Team

We were pretty excited when we found out that Prada was designing the uniforms for Italy’s Olympic team. But of course, the United States refuses to be outdone, and we’ve got our own fashion power player to make sure our athletes are suiting up in style: Ralph Lauren. The sketches for the “Closing Ceremony Parade Uniforms” and “casual village wear” have been debuted, and we have to say, the outfits look much more-country-club chic than Olympic-badass. Not that we’re complaining. Ralph Lauren has managed to preserve everything we love about the brand and translate it into athletic wear that any fashionista would be proud to sport.

The woman’s look has a light summer feel to it, consisting of a white blouse with the U.S. Olympic team logo and a knee length skirt, which is, by the way, so on trend.

The boys will be sauntering around in a white shirt and cuffed trousers — essentially exactly what you would expect to see your guy wear for sunset drinks in the Hamptons.

What do you think of Ralph Lauren’s take on an Olympic outfit? Does it stack up to Prada’s Italian version? Let us know in the comments section below!