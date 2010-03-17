Ralph Lauren Launches Virtual Fashion Show with Buy-It-Now Capability

As a trendsetter in social media and fashion technology innovation, Polo Ralph Lauren was at it again today– with the launch of a new initiative that melds e-commerce, marketing, and editorial. Instead of viewing the collection and then having to wait for the pieces to hit stores, customers are able to watch a virtual runway show of the entire Lauren by Ralph Lauren collection and click to purchase items immediately.

In addition, top editors from Hearst Corporation such as Avril Graham of Harper’s Bazaar, Nina Garcia of Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan‘s Michelle McCool provide audio commentary as each of the looks are modeled down the runway, providing an insider perspective on the view from the front row.

Graham, who serves as Harper’s Bazaar‘s Executive Fashion Director, said of the experience, I absolutely think that women will find this new technology useful and inspiring. You get to see what the clothes will look like on a person and then instantly purchase. Theres something really gratifying about that.

Check out all 21 looks in the runway video below, and visit Ralph Lauren’s website for the full video accompanied by editorial commentary.

