Ralph Lauren Introduces New Polo Label On His Fall Runway

Ralph Lauren always shows his latest collection on the last day of New York Fashion Week, and this season started off his runway show by debuting a new Polo collection for women with the first 25 looks to hit the catwalk. Think neon sporty jackets, leather bombers, and floral silk dresses paired with plaid scarves.
The lights then dimmed, and the portion of the show dedicated to Lauren’s much more expensive, Black Label began. Pastels, and soft gray tones flooded the runway, as did some of the most luxurious loungewear of the season. Karlie Kloss stormed the runway in a quintessential glamour winter look—off-white pants, an off-white cashmere turtleneck, oversized white coat, and a white beret. And the cashmere double-sided ponchos that followed, seemed like the perfect antidote for a cold winter day.
Fresh off a huge red carpet win (Lupita Nyong’o making fashion history in red Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globes) it’s no wonder that Lauren also dedicated a huge portion of this show to eveningwear. Pastel gowns in mauve and pale pink, along with shimmery grey and metallic options, are sure to be strong contenders for the Oscars early next month.
Ralph Lauren closed out Fashion Week with a collection that seemed like a greatest hits collection for the designer, with vignettes incorporating bright sportswear, Navajo themes, and pastel eveningwear.
A look from Ralph Lauren's Fall 2014 collection.
A look from Ralph Lauren's Fall 2014 collection.
