Ralph Lauren To Discontinue Rugby Label In February

It looks like it’s the end of the line for Ralph Lauren’s Rugby label, as the brand confirmed today to WWD that the line will cease production and close its 14 stand-alone stores on February 2.

According to brand execs, the closure is a necessary move—one that will allow Ralph Lauren to “focus resource on higher growth, more scalable global opportunities with the core brand.” The label’s e-commerce site, rugby.com, will also shutter.

Rugby—known for it’s preppy-meets-heritage aesthetic—was founded in 2004 and geared toward a younger demographic than the brand’s other labels, often featuring what appeared to be idyllic prep school and college landscapes in its ads.