Raise Your Glass To Awesome Springtime Cocktails

Lauren Caruso
Weve been craving summertime here in NYC since the snowpocolypse of 2011, and, even if just for today, it seems like its finally made an appearance. The 80-degree weather has everyone in the office pining to head outdoors for a few celebratory cocktails.

But instead of heading to an expensive roof top bar, try hosting your own fuss-free happy hour. Because youre likely on the prowl for refreshing springtime recipes (were so over the typical white wine spritzers and frozen margaritas), we dug up a few awesomely new, relaxing cocktails to unwind with. So raise a glass to the return of sunshine and cool spring nights, no matter how temporary it may be.

Photos: iStock

Pineapple Gin Kir
 
3/4 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup gin
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons creme de cassis
2 pineapple wedges for garnish

In a pitcher, mix together pineapple juice, gin, and lemon juice. Divide between two tall (Collins) glasses. Pour 1 teaspoon creme de cassis in the center of each glass; do not stir. Carefully fill glasses with ice cubes, and garnish each with a pineapple wedge. Serves 2.

Blackberry Crush

12 blackberries
3 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
3 1/2 ounces vodka Seltzer to taste
3 Mint sprig
3 cups ice

In a glass, combine blackberries, lemon juice, and simple syrup; lightly crush berries to release their juice. Add ice and vodka; top with seltzer. Stir to combine. Garnish with a mint sprig. Serves 3.

Elisas Champagne Cocktail 

3 sugar cubes
6-8 drops bitters
3 tablespoon(s) cognac
1 ½ cups chilled champagne
Orange or lemon peel for garnish 

Place sugar cube in a cocktail glass. Soak cube with bitters. Add cognac. Pour in champagne and garnish with orange or lemon peel, if desired. Serve immediately. Serves 3.

Personalize the recipe by adding a touch of orange or cranberry juice  for a little extra sweetness. And for those of you wondering, Elisa is a Good Housekeeping reader from Massachusetts.

Pink Salty Dog

Coarse salt for rim of glass
Grapefruit slice for garnish
1 cup freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice
½ cup vodka
3 cups of ice 

Place salt in a saucer. Moisten the rim of a glass with a grapefruit slice. Dip rim in salt. Combine juice and vodka with Campari or grenadine in the jar of a blender; blend. With the motor running, add ice until fully incorporated and slushy. Pour into prepared glass. Serves 3.

