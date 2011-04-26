Raise Your Glass To Awesome Springtime Cocktails

Weve been craving summertime here in NYC since the snowpocolypse of 2011, and, even if just for today, it seems like its finally made an appearance. The 80-degree weather has everyone in the office pining to head outdoors for a few celebratory cocktails.

But instead of heading to an expensive roof top bar, try hosting your own fuss-free happy hour. Because youre likely on the prowl for refreshing springtime recipes (were so over the typical white wine spritzers and frozen margaritas), we dug up a few awesomely new, relaxing cocktails to unwind with. So raise a glass to the return of sunshine and cool spring nights, no matter how temporary it may be.

Photos: iStock