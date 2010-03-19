Rainy Day Style: How to Maintain the Hottness on the Dreariest of Days

I love that weather is an endless source of idle conversation. Regardless of who you are speaking with, you can engage them when the subject is how hot, or cold, or rainy, or miserable, or beautiful the days ahead may– or may not be.

While pending rain may come in handy when you’re looking to chat up a complete stranger– it can lead to serious issues when you’re trying to balance the practical with the fashionable in your daily ensembles. To help, here are some tips on how to find flattering, but weather-friendly pieces to get you through spring showers!

Raincoats and Trenches:

When buying a raincoat, it is very tempting to buy one that fits snugly. However, if you can’t comfortably raise your arm at shoulder height in it, you won’t be able to hold an umbrella– which defeats the purpose.

Find a trench with a flattering cut that allows for a bit of breathing room, instead of a more fitted style. A version with a fastening belt will flatter your waist.

To determine the best length, consider your body type. Mid-thigh to knee length flatters taller body types. Meanwhile if you are petite, opt for a shorter style that hits at the hip. If you are trying to cover up a booty, don’t attempt to mask your behind with a straight, long coat but rather go for a coat that is mid-length with a flattering A-line cut.

Rain boots:

The Daily Mirror recently issued a warning against flat soled shoes, such as Ugg Boots, because medical experts have linked them to feet deformities and back problems. If you live in areas with heavy rainfall, invest in a pair of boots with a low heel and a cushioned sole. However, if you already have a pair of rain boots with flat soles, consider buying an insole to cushion your feet as you walk.

Umbrellas:

When buying an umbrella, invest in a good, reliable one– not the types made of wax paper, used chopsticks, and glitter glue (or whatever it is those cheap umbrellas are made out of) that are available on street corners in a pinch.

