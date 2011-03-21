Rainy Day Fashion: 11 Jackets To Keep You Dry and Awesome

There’s nothing so banal as talking about the weather, but for North Easterners who have suffered (I’m not being dramatic) through one of the worst winters in the books, Spring sun was a dream that seemed inevitable. Until, one remembers that March and April and sometimes May mean rain, and a lot of it. So, in other words, the weather is the topic du jour, and there’s not much to be done about it.

Who wants to move to California with me? I’m joking, kind of. In the meantime, don’t let teeming rain make you look bad, get a colorful parka or chic trench and face that grey day like the chic lady you are. Click through for ten options, and if anyone has a sublet on the beach in Santa Monica, leave it in the comments.