30 Rainbow-Hued Shopping Finds to Brighten up Your Closet

If you’re not already fully immersed in the rainbow bandwagon, it’s time to join this colorful party. This past year we’ve seen designers and retailers make rainbow-worthy pieces to add that special punch to the mix. Our favorite rainbow ensembles include power suits, retro swimwear, glittery party dresses, and even a platform sneaker.
Personally, I’ve even considered tossing aside my current quintessential New Yorker black wardrobe to welcome some of these bright, quirky pieces into the rotation. Dress them down with a funky graphic tee or fancy ’em up with a chic layer and heels. Ahead, check out 30 colorful looks that are sure to brighten up your look—and your day.