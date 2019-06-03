101 Rainbow Pieces Worth Shopping Now and Wearing Well Beyond Pride Month

Scroll To See More Images

Folks, it’s June. Pride marches across the country are fast-approaching. And Pride Month is already here. There are, of course, many ways to celebrate your LGBTQIA+ brothers, sisters and siblings. Attend these marches. Donate to pro-LGBTQIA+ nonprofits. Reach out to friends within the community. Volunteer at organizations that shelter at-risk LGBTQIA+ youth. Wear your views loudly and proudly by donning rainbow clothes all month long, or—why stop there?—all year long.

This last point may seem frivolous when compared to the weighty suggestions that preceded it. It seems impossible for a mere sartorial statement to hold its own against community outreach, relationship building and investments of time, energy or money. But we’d remiss to overlook the small things. The accessible things. The symbolic things. Donning rainbow clothing can never (and should never) replace these greater, more significant actions; it’s not enough to throw on a pair of rainbow bike shorts and accept that you’ve done all you can. You haven’t.

But it’s important for us all to recognize that Pride Month is about love, about community, about coming together and having fun. Doing serious, impactful work and enjoying ourselves don’t have to be mutually exclusive—in fact, it shouldn’t be. Pride parades are among the most spirited around; why shouldn’t we revel in this vivacity while getting shit done?

1. Motel Striped High-Rise Bike Short, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Comfy enough to dance in all parade long.

2. Leilani Dress, $325 at Free People

Bring your pride to wedding season.

3. Tahiti Tassel Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

A statement accessory that doubles as a trend piece.

4. Warehouse Wrap Rainbow Sequin Dress, $76 at ASOS

I mean, it’s rainbow and covered in sequins—what more could you really ask for?

5. Block Party Bikini Top, $79 at Bando

Wearing a swimsuit will keep you prepared to take full advantage of any sprinklers, pools or oceans that come your way.

6. Lazy Oaf Rainbow Cropped Tank Top, $77 at Urban Outfitters

Because if you’re trying to wear a knit in the summer, it better be colorful.

7. Rainbow Gummy Bracelet, $42 at BaubleBar

Too cute to pass up.

8. Mira Mikati Rainbow Striped Shorts, $220 at Farfetch

Equal parts comfy and cute.

9. Lazy Oaf Rainbow Ribbed Button-Down Cardigan, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because cardigans are the new crop tops.

10. Rainbow Raffia Jute Tote, $68 at Free People

Keep track of all your shit—and look good doing it.

11. Let’s Dance Earrings, $28 at Bando

Earrings that know what’s up.

12. By Tyler Pieced Dot Mini Dress, $430 at Urban Outfitters

Look runway-ready, no matter where you’re going or where you’ve come from.

13. Sheer Mesh Cropped Top, $12 at Forever 21

Quite possibly designed with Pride Month in mind.

14. Alice + Olivia Woven Rainbow Espadrilles, $395 at Farfetch

A shoe sure to make a statement—in more ways than one.

15. Tanya Taylor Honor Dress, $645 at Revolve

A less obvious (and veritably on-trend) take on the rainbow palette.

16. Paper London Backless Rainbow Swimsuit, $149 at Farfetch

Rep your views while on vacation—because you can.

17. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Spectrum Belt Bag, $119 at Revolve

For the fan of pride who doesn’t want to wear all-rainbow-everything.

18. Cher Hair Clip, $48 at BaubleBar

The rainbow cherry on top of any ensemble.

19. GLAAD & Relaxed T-Shirt, $22 at ASOS

25 percent of the money you spent on this shirt will go to GLAAD, a nonprofit organization monitoring LGBTQIA+ representation in media.

20. Love Moschino Rainbow Sweater Dress, $111.50 at ASOS

The latest (and greatest) take on logomania.

21. Trinity Platform Sandal, $60 at Bando

Fun, comfortable, cute and veritably statement-making.

22. Tularosa Karmen One-Piece, $148 at Revolve

For the fan of desaturation.

23. She’s Like a Rainbow Bucket Hat, $58 at Free People

It was only a matter of time before bucket hats got the straw treatment—and the rainbow treatment, too.

24. Rainbow Striped Mini Sweater Dress, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

A pop of rainbow even your minimalist friends can surely get behind.

25. Love Collar Necklace, $58 at BaubleBar

All kinds of wonderful.

26. Rainbow Bandeau Top, $6 at Topshop

Fit for parade-wear and bar-wear, alike.

27. Dusen Dusen Spill Champion Sneaker, $70 at Bando

So cute you might catch yourself staring at your feet all day long.

28. LPA Skirt 657, $70 at Revolve

A party-worthy piece for a party-worthy person.

29. Rococo Sand High Low Dress, $427 at Revolve

A new take on tie-dye, on rainbow and on maxi dresses in general.

30. Lolli Swim Silver Rainbow Swimsuit, $44.95 at Bando

A no-fail addition to any festival wardrobe, parade wardrobe or really any wardrobe at all.

31. Night Time Holiday Deck Chair Stripe Earring, $60 at Bando

Statement earrings sure to liven up any look.

32. Lovers + Friends Ever Bodysuit, $138 at Revolve

More rainbow sequins, please.

33. GLAAD & Relaxed T-Shirt, $22 at ASOS

Another GLAAD x ASOS collaboration.

34. Rainbow Crew Sock, $8.95 at American Eagle

Because your socks want in on Pride, too.

35. Track Pants with Rainbow Side Detail, $16 at ASOS

Amazing how much of an impact a single rainbow detail can make.

36. LPA Twist-Front Kimono-Sleeve Dress, $162 at Revolve

More rainbow sparkles, because you deserve it all.

37. DesignB London Rainbow Glitter Hair Clips, $196 at ASOS

Hair barrettes are having a serious moment—and these glittery, rainbow ones are worthwhile additions to anyone’s accessories arsenal.

38. Superdown Drea Rainbow Ribbed Bodysuit, $48 at Revolve

A pop of rainbow, fit for the fan of plain white tees.

39. Lovers + Friends Sun Deck One-Piece, $228 at Revolve

Yes, that swimsuit is crafted from a woven textile.

40. Cyprus Bracelet, $32 at BaubleBar

Rainbow hearts are always a good idea.

41. Being Straight Was My Phase T-Shirt, $18.99 at Green Box Shop

A shirt that gets it.

42. Dorothy Rainbow Belt, $138 at Free People

Because we should all stop sleeping on statement belts.

43. Lovers + Friends Sun Deck Top, $88 at Revolve

More woven rainbow swimsuit magic.

44. Soludos Rainbow Wave Sneaker, $139 at Revolve

A go-to sure to elevate any outfit you pair them with.

45. Rainbow Eyelash Cropped Tube Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This is literally a fuzzy rainbow crop top. I’m not sure how much more information you need.

46. Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Pearl Necklace, $150 at Urban Outfitters

A fresh—and Pride-worthy—take on our collective shell obsession.

47. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Nisa Dress, $62 at Revolve

A rainbow striped dress you’ll be tempted to bust out every weekend this summer.

48. BlankNYC Denim Jacket, $138 at Revolve

Your favorite denim jacket, but make it pride-worthy.

49. Wink Drop Earrings, $38 at BaubleBar

Earrings sure to do the flirting for you.

50. Leah Stripe Bikini Top, $95 at Free People

A swimsuit so cute you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it on the daily.

51. Rainbow Checkerboard Ankle Socks, $5 at ASOS

More rainbow socks, because no detail is too small to consider.

52. Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Bracelet, $55 at Urban Outfitters

A rainbow, shell-adorned friendship bracelet? Yes, please.

53. Onia Victoria Bikini Top, $113 at Farfetch

A bikini sure to seamlessly double as an actual top.

54. Splendid Rainbow Espadrille Sneakers, $128 at Anthropologie

Rainbow sneakers, dripping with summery flair.

55. Out of Office Bucket Bag, $78 at Free People

Another rainbow bag, because you deserve options.

56. Central Park West Frascati Pullover Sweater, $94 at Revolve

For cool summer nights.

57. Eight by Gjenmi Jewelry Rainbow Party Choker, $26 at Revolve

Any choker with “party” in the name gets an emphatic yes from us.

58. Raye Islander Heel, $178 at Revolve

Why not trade your neutral wedges for rainbow ones just this once?

59. TM Rio de Janeiro Bebel Bodysuit, $278 at Revolve

A fresh take on off-the-shoulder bodysuits (who knew it could be done?).

60. Damara Hair Pin, $36 at BaubleBar

The more rainbow rhinestones, the better.

61. Zadig and Voltaire Davida Rainbow Jeans, $238 at Free People

A pop of rainbow sure to draw attention to your glorious tush.

62. Charlotte Olympia Isla Rainbow Sandals, $427 at Farfetch

Rainbow, snakeskin, metallic—oh my.

63. Lovers + Friends Henna Mini Dress, $168 at Revolve

Is there such a thing as too much rainbow sparkle?

64. TM Rio de Janeiro Paqueta Top, $134 at Revolve

Stunning.

65. The Gays Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $22.99 at Green Box Shop

Comfy enough to wear on the daily.

66. Cornetti Zannone Sandal, $215 at Revolve

A subtler way into the rainbow trend.

67. Eigth by Gjenmi Jewelry Rainbow Beaded Shell Earring, $31 at Revolve

Because you shouldn’t have to choose between shell earrings and rainbow hoops. You deserve both.

68. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Rainbow Stripe Boyshort, $22 at Urban Outfitters

Sport your pride under your clothes, too.

69. Rainbow Eyelash Long-Sleeve Cropped Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

So delightful you won’t be able to keep your hands off of it.

70. Ombre Rope Dog Collar, $56 at Free People

Because your dog deserves a Pride-friendly look, too.

71. Lovers + Friends New Wave Top, $29 at Revolve

Rainbow tie-dye perfection.

72. RAYE Grant Mule, $84 at Revolve

A statement shoe worth adding to your party repertoire.

73. Lovers + Friends Pia Top, $37 at Revolve

Fun—and fit for any season.

74. Woven Bucket Bag, $108 at Free People

More rainbow bags, please.

75. Striped Ringer Tee, $8.50 at Old Navy

When in doubt, throw on a rainbow T-shirt and your favorite pair of jeans.

76. Penny Rainbow Sandals, $44.99 at Bando

They’re covered in rainbow stripes and rainbow beads—need we really say more?

77. Disc Charm Beaded Bracelet Set, $7.90 at Forever 21

Split the set between your crew, or layer them all on.

78. Rainbow Wash Tee, $68 at Free People

A darker take on rainbow.

79. Rain Pendant Necklace, $44 at BaubleBar

Veritably cute—and easy to throw on, no matter what you’re wearing.

80. Ellesse Hipster Bikini Bottom, $18.50 at ASOS

Cute enough to wear every day this summer.

81. Chorus Rainbow Ribbons Denim Jacket, $61 at ASOS

A classic denim jacket with a pop of Pride.

82. Blue Bird Shoes Metallic Leather Rainbow Mules, $197 at Farfetch

Too cute to pass up.

83. Dickies Rainbow Striped Cropped Tank Top, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A go-to for summer days and summer nights, alike.

84. Influence Flared-Sleeve Striped Wrap Dress, $38 at ASOS

A rainbow dress sure to spice up your 9-to-5 rotation.

85. Milagres Rainbow Striped Bikini Bottoms, $157 at Free People

Fodder for your next beach day.

86. Superga 2790 Multicolor COTW Sneaker, $85 at Revolve

Spice up your soles.

87. Rainbow Hair Pin Set, $14 at Urban Outfitters

How many rainbow hair pins is too many rainbow hair pins? (Obviously not asking for a friend.)

88. Tularosa Elias Top, $118 at Revolve

Who among us can resist rainbow stripes, tassels and crochet details? (Spoiler alert: Clearly not us.)

89. Pam & Gela Spring Rainbow Tee, $95 at Revolve

A vibrant tee sure to play well with everything in your closet.

90. Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Charm Hoop Earring, $95 at Urban Outfitters

We never met a piece of rainbow shell jewelry we didn’t like.

91. Tularosa Eleanor Top, $89 at Revolve

A top sure to turn heads, no matter when or where you wear it.

92. Paper London Sunshine Bikini Top, $135 at Revolve

At this point, our summer swimsuit collection is going to be entirely comprised of rainbow pieces, and we’re not mad about it.

93. Eight by Gjenmi Jewelry Rainbow Beaded Shell Choker, $40 at Revolve

Rainbows and shells are an unending match made in sartorial heaven.

94. Era Patchwork Sneakers, $65 at Bando

Rainbow sneakers are abundantly on offer this summer, and we’re shopping all of them.

95. Wildfox Couture Vibrant Glow Stassi Top, $178 at Revolve

Rainbow crochet fun.

96. Rainbow Fish Drop Earrings, $48 at BaubleBar

For the person who’s long dreamt of owning rainbow, rhinestone-covered fish statement earrings. (You know there’s someone out there who has.)

97. Rainbow Stripe Boohoo Sweater, $12 at ASOS

For cool summer nights—and days during any other season.

98. Alice + Olivia Leeda Mule, $350 at Revolve

Rainbow without feeling too on-the-nose.

99. PrettyLittleThing Rainbow Bikini Bottoms, $9.50 at ASOS

That top could definitely double as an everyday shirt.

100. Lovers + Friends Brighter Days Tank, $128 at Revolve

A no-fail addition to any summer wardrobe.

101. Giana Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Proof that beaded earrings can, in fact, be striped.

