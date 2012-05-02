Rain, Rain Go Away: Must-Have Items For When You Can’t Control The Weather

Just a second: doesn’t the saying go April showers bring May flowers? What gives? We’ve had it just about up to here with this weather, but considering that it’s one of the few things we can’t change with an iPhone app, we’ll just have to do it the old fashioned way and adapt.

Rainy days can be the bane of our existence (case in point, I just slipped on the floor of our office in a fashion not dissimilar from some of my favorite childhood cartoons), especially when you have to look presentable in the office or have a date that just can’t wait out the weather. So, what are the options?

Those clunky boots are good for some days when the skies open up but what about this awkward drizzle? And let’s be honest, it’s a huge nuisance lugging around extra shoes and components of an outfit that’s suited to be you known, seen in public. With that in mind, we decided to round up of some of the best rain accessories that will have you looking great no matter how dreadful the day is.

