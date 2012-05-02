StyleCaster
Rain, Rain Go Away: Must-Have Items For When You Can’t Control The Weather

Liz Doupnik
by
Just a second: doesn’t the saying go April showers bring May flowers? What gives? We’ve had it just about up to here with this weather, but considering that it’s one of the few things we can’t change with an iPhone app, we’ll just have to do it the old fashioned way and adapt.

Rainy days can be the bane of our existence (case in point, I just slipped on the floor of our office in a fashion not dissimilar from some of my favorite childhood cartoons), especially when you have to look presentable in the office or have a date that just can’t wait out the weather. So, what are the options?

Those clunky boots are good for some days when the skies open up but what about this awkward drizzle? And let’s be honest, it’s a huge nuisance lugging around extra shoes and components of an outfit that’s suited to be you known, seen in public. With that in mind, we decided to round up of some of the best rain accessories that will have you looking great no matter how dreadful the day is.

Click through the slideshow above to check out some must have items to make your life just a little easier. Be sure to register as a user to fill us in on your top favorite pieces!

1 of 7

Click through the slideshow to find items that will have you feeling like this when the rain won't stop pouring.

Photo: MGM Studios 1952/

Keep your hair in check with a simple turban. An easy solution that leaves you looking sophisticated and put together.

Pitch Black Turband, $26, at Nasty Gal.

Leave the rubber boots for the snow. These boots will have you rocking an awesome utilitarian vibe without slipping and sliding thanks to their rubber sole.

Dakota Mid Lace, $198, at Frye.

Stay hands free, ready to hold an umbrella at a moment's notice with a convenient and cute backpack.

Floral Print Backpack, $63.63, at Asos.

Keep the chills away in an awesome trench -- we're obsessed with this safari inspired one!

Cotton Twill Safari Jacket, $109.99, at Ralph Lauren.

The day is dreary enough, infuse a sense of humor and cheeriness with a quirky umbrella!

What A Spectacle Umbrella, $58, at Marc By Marc Jacobs.

Make sure your electronics stay dry while looking cool with interesting cases!

Z Spoke by Zac Posen Women's Patent iPad Case, $195, at Endless.

