Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Rain Heads

Like long, warm baths, showers can also be a form of solid self-care, or at the very least a way to escape and relax (or wakeup, depending on your own personal preference). For many people, including myself the sound of a raindrop is curiously soothing and comforting, and while the rain may prevent us from engaging in our daily outdoor routines, there a certain, inescapable peacefulness that it seems to be bring—at least for me.

Rainshower heads give you a fully immersive shower experience—you get more water volume and no matter where you stand in the shower, you’re always getting enough water flow to cover your whole body. In all actuality, they’re just oversized showerheads peering from the ceiling, but what can I say? I’ve never had a better shower. Ready to get the experience for yourself? Read on to check out our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SR SUN RISE 12 Inch Rain Shower Head

Aside from granting you the ultimate shower experience, this rainfall showerhead is super easy to mount to your wall and offers you a five-year warranty to boot. In addition, it also features airtight technology, which offers a powerful water flow, even under low-pressure settings.

2. DreamSpa Ultra-Luxury Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld

This rainfall shower combo comes equipped with a push-button control to customize the flow, as well as a no-dial turn for easy-to-reach convenience. In addition, it’s also designed with an extra-large nine-inch face to shoulder water coverage feature for a full-on experience.

3. SparkPod Shower Head Rain Spark Pod Shower Head

This tool-free and ridiculously easy to assemble/mount shower head is the bathroom accessory of shoer’s wildest dreams. It delivers super high-pressure water flow, along with self-cleaning nozzles for convenience.