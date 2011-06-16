Rag & Bone Resort 2012: Cool Girls Gone Corporate

Rag & Bone‘s sporty, futuristic collection for Fall 2011 left us saying, “One of everything, please,” but when it comes to David Neville and Marcus Wainwright’s designs, we find the same words coming out of our mouths every single season. For Resort 2012, the boys left the tartan plaids, vivid pops of color and striped, quilted accents reminiscent of a softball uniform behind, and they’ve taken their girl from the open field to the office.

Modeled by the gorgeous Britt Maren, the Rag & Bone resort line includes smart tailored skirts, funky trousers, cozy, conservative sweaters and, as usual, some pitch-perfect blazers and coats. Although this might sound boring to you, the designers added their signature “cool” stamp by incorporating loads of leather, sexy sheer accents and some awesome splatter-print purple pants.

Click through to see the full collectionand you might want to apologize to your bank account in advance.