Object Of Desire

Rag & Bone one shoulder striped dress, $143.50, at BergdorfGoodman.com

Reason #1

Before you stock up for fall, take advantage of all the drastically discounted prices available at virtually every shop you can imagine. This Rag & Bone dress (that has been on our wishlist for months) has gone down from $495 to $143.50.

Reason #2

This tight 100% silk one shouldered dress is the perfect balance of sexy and feminine. Plus, the black and silver color palette adds a little bit of an edge.

Reason #3

Rag & Bone’s design can take you from day to night: pair with a jean vest and nude flats for day, and a motorcycle jacket and gladiator heels for night. You’ll be the best dressed belle and still have a full wallet! We guarantee it.