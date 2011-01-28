Rag & Bone Lets Models Run Wild For New Campaign

Models they’re just like us. Or at least that’s what the boys of Rag & Bone want us to think.

Yesterday, Marcus Wainwright and David Neville revealed the brand’s newest marketing platform by plastering over a thousand posters and fliers below 14th Street in Manhattan. But these aren’t the polished, highly-produced photos we’re used to seeing from fashion houses they’re way cooler.

The designers turned to their muses models Sasha Pivovarova, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Edita Vilkeviciute and Lily Aldridge who took pictures of themselves wearing Rag & Bone clothing in everyday situations. The girls were given total creative freedom both behind and in front of the camera, resulting in intimate, beautiful images.

The fliers direct you to Rag & Bone’s new e-commerce site, which will have a section devoted to this DIY Project with more photos and video footage from the models. Expect similar self-portraits from industry insiders like Marie Claires Taylor Tomasi Hill, V Magazines Jay Massacret and Julia Frakes of Bunny Bisous.

David Neville told WWD of the campaign, Its about real people and real clothes, clothes that we want people to wear and feel good in. Personally, I don’t consider models to be “real people” (they’re too perfect), but I’m digging it anyway.

All photos via Rag & Bone