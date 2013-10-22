Want: A Pair of Rag & Bone Leggings That Make Your Bum Look Amazing

What: A pair of cotton leggings from Rag & Bone with a leather-like sheen finish and front dart detailing.

Why: Because the high-seated back pockets create the illusion of a tush that’s a little more lifted and separated than it actually is. Also, they’re extremely stretchy, which means they are also extremely comfy.

How: A pair of black leather-like leggings should be a staple in every stylish woman’s fall and winter wardrobe because they are seriously versatile. Pair these with an oversize sweater, a tucked-in chambray shirt, or the ever-popular statement sweatshirt.

Shoreditch Trench Leggings, $210; at Barneys