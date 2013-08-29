Rag & Bone Is Collaborating With Hunter Rain Boots

In what’s perhaps a bit of an unexpected partnership—but one that also kind of makes sense—Rag & Bone has just put up on their site a small collection of Hunter rain boots for pre-order.

The boots, priced at $265 to $295 (ouch!), are a steep increase from Hunter’s (already-steeply priced) standard $150 rubber galoshes. They have a definite downtown, urban vibe that Hunter’s classic boots aren’t necessarily known for, with gunmetal zipper accents and a bit of a riding-boot inspired slant at the top of the calf.

The boots, which are expected to ship mid-September, are available for pre-order on Rag-Bone.com. There are two heights: a standard mid-calf rise, and a cute ankle boot. As fall creeps closer and closer, we won’t lie: we would love to add these to our rain-battling arsenal.