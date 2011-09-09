Rag & Bone Give Us an Exclusive Tip On Their S/S ’12 Line

I know I’m not the only one absolutely obsessed with Rag & Bone, and not to make all you die-hard fans out there jealous or anything, but this lucky lad got the chance to chat with the award-winning design team behind the London-based label just last night. David Neville and Marcus Wainwright, the British imports who are responsible for all of the fabulous clothes everyone loves, were kind and gracious, and more than willing to share a little info about today’s Rag & Bone spring/summer 2012 show for New York Fashion Week!

Since their previous collections had been so well-received, I needed to know what their inspiration was for this latest season, and how they would change things up this time around. Marcus mentioned that “surfers, parachutes, and the Burning Man festival” were heavy on their mind while designing the spring/summer collection. Oh, and there’s going to be a lot of neon involved. If that doesn’t get you excited, then I honestly don’t know what to tell you. This is going to be epic!

The piece I’m dying to see the most? A skirt made from a parachute. If anyone can make a parachute chic, it’s these boys!

For a full review on the Rag & Bone spring/summer 2012 collection that will be showing later today at SoHo, be sure to mosey back on over to StyleCaster later today!

Photo via Sipa