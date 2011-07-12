Rag & Bone Gets Their Tailored Suiting On… And It’s Good

I’ve recently been shopping regularly for suits with the BF and although they clock in at decidedly not cheap, there’s just something about how beautiful menswear is made that makes it seem so worth it.

Rag & Bone is borrowing that tailored aesthetic from the boys for an exlusive capsule collection at Barneys New York that includes two blazers, two pants, a waistcoat, and a short – proving that sometimes utilizing a bit of restraint is welcome. Launching now as part of the Pre-Fall 2011 season, the pieces all have that collectible vibe that the brand’s name is synonymous with. You get the feeling that if one girl invests in all of these she’ll have that masculine/feminine vibe perfected.

Prices range from $450 for a classic blazer to $255 for shorts, all of which are created out of a light-weight black stretch wool, ideal not only for pre-fall, but also year round. If the pieces look as good on regular girls as they do on Britt Marren, Marcus Wainwright and David Neville might just be onto something… again.