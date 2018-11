What: A wool Rag & Bone fedora with a floppy brim perfect for blocking out sun rays and camera lights.

Why: During New York Fashion Week, street style is all about embodying a laissez-faire attitude, and what better way to do so than by rocking a streamlined fedora that’ll add a noirish edge to any fall outfit.

How: Take a page from the model-off-duty playbook and wear this with ankle boots, a leather jacket and either skinny jeans or a maxi skirt.

Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Fedora, $175; at Barneys