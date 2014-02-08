Rag & Bone Fall 2014: Every Look From The Workwear-Inspired Collection

With hundreds of fashion shows happening across the city throughout the week at a frenetic pace, you can imagine the pleasant surprise showgoers got at Rag & Bone’s Fall 2014 runway show, when they were presented with food upon arrival.

But not just any food: Rag & Bone designers Marcus Wainwright and David Neville brought in the big guns, including a doughnut bar (with options like cacao, cinnamon sugar, and mulled green apple cider sugar), whiskey drinks by Kings County Distillery, hot apple cider, and beer—all of which you probably saw on your Instagram feed, even if you didn’t attend the show.

MORE: Street Style From NYFW: Day 1

When the show began, it became apparent why Rag & Bone has morphed into a major multi-million dollar business since its 2002 inception, not only from its attendees—which included Vogue’s Grace Coddington, and Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo—but also from the way in which the duo is consistently able to fuse casual staples with a high-fashion sensibility.

For Fall ’14, Wainwright and Neville took cues from utilitarian workwear with items like zip-up vests, oversized leather cargo pants, and parkas. Blue-collars workers also served as an inspiration for pieces like splatter paint jeans, Buffalo prints jackets, and collared shirts with names embroidered on the pockets, but everything felt extremely fresh and modern.

MORE: We Asked 40 Designers: If You Won an Olympic Medal, What Would it be For?



This is a label known for high-end basics, but also for its ability to churn out “it” items, and this season was no exception. Grey lace-up boots with just the right size heel for navigating city streets, oversized menswear blazers with red lapels, and chunky Cowichan sweaters are sure to be retail hits.

MORE: Kate Spade Heads to Asia for Fall 2014: All The Looks



For the finale, models walked the runway in bomber jackets customized with their names on the back, to which the audience seemed to collectively utter, “I want one!”

In other words, you’re probably going to want to place your order for one right about now, otherwise you’ll have to settle for seeing everyone else wear theirs while mugging for street style photographers during the Spring shows in September.

Click through the gallery now to see every look from Rag & Bone’s utilitarian inspired Fall 2014 collection!