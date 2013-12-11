StyleCaster
How To Recreate This Entire Rag & Bone Outfit for $200

by

Rag and Bone RF13 0771

Like any good shopper knows, it’s not always what you wear but how you wear it that really makes an outfit. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love, such as Rag & Bone , a label that can be credited with consistently churning out modern, gotta-have-it pieces season after season.

However, it’s a grim reality that—while we might occasionally treat ourselves to one designer piece—the odds of snapping up a head-to-toe runway look isn’t exactly feasible, so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

That said, we took one of our favorite looks from Rag & Bone’s Fall 2013 runway show during New York Fashion Week and tracked down similar items which to recreate the outfit.

Keep in mind, the aim isn’t to copy the outfit thread-for-thread, but rather build an outfit inspired by Rag & Bone’s cool look for around $200. Yes, we’re aware that with some of the items, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

rag and bone for less How To Recreate This Entire Rag & Bone Outfit for $200

Purple Coat with Black Lapels, $77; at Front Row Shop

orange mini skirt How To Recreate This Entire Rag & Bone Outfit for $200

Orange Skater Skirt, $32; at ASOS

gray v neck How To Recreate This Entire Rag & Bone Outfit for $200

Vertigo Long-Sleeve Gray Top, $29; at Loehmann’s

How To Recreate This Entire Rag & Bone Outfit for $200

Jeffrey Campbell Brighton Mule, $85; at Nordstrom

