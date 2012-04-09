BREAKING: Raf Simons Is Bringing His Color-Blocked Designs To Dior

Just confirmed a few moments ago by Times‘ journalist Cathy Horyn, former Jil Sander designer Raf Simons will be heading over to the house of Christian Dior, replacing John Galliano, whose anti-semetic remarks last spring got him the boot from the Parisian luxury label.

Raf Simons recently left women’s brand Jil Sander with his last showing at this past Milan Fashion Week. Rumors started to circulate afterwards that the designer was actually fired from his position, which was later confirmed in a WWD article that stated he was “unceremoniously dumped.”

According to Horyn’s article, Simons was in talks with Dior’s big cheese Bernard Arnault for the past few months, and both parties had seemed to be very tight-lipped about any possible career changes.

While Simons may not seem like the obvious choice to move to Dior, since his minimalist, color-blocking styles seem to vastly contrast with Galliano’s lavish and over-the-top aesthetic, Simons does have experience in avant-garde menswear that could actually pan out well for the Dior brand. His time at Jil Sander perfectly exemplifies this.

It’s definitely going to be interesting to see what this Belgian designer who started his career in the menswear realm will do for this internationally renowned, iconic French label, both in the couture, beauty and accessories aspects as well as the overall branding for the business. Well, at least come July we can expect to see his first collection for Dior, which will debut during the fall haute couture shows.

Are you excited that Raf Simons is heading to Dior? Let us know what you’re thinking by leaving a comment down below!