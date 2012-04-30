Holy Awesome: Raf Simons x Fred Perry Collab Returning For Spring/Summer 2013!

Hold on to your color-blocked ensembles, y’all: This September, the fashion world will get to see the return of the Raf Simons for Fred Perry collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2013 season. The capsule collection will debut during the Paris Men’s Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2013 shows this July.

This won’t be the first time the Belgian fashion designer (who was recently named Dior‘s newest artistic director) will be teaming up with the heritage British brand. The two fashion forces have been collaborating on menswear since their initial Autumn/Winter 2008, up until the Spring/Summer 2011 season.

While the partnership has gone on hiatus over the last few seasons, it looks like fans of the collabo were missing out on their color-blocked awesomeness. Come this July, dudes better get ready for a brand new set of 28 fun-colored sweaters, vests, polos, jackets, coats, dress shirts and maybe even a few other little surprises.

[via High Snobiety]