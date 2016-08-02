StyleCaster
A Look Back at Raf Simons’s Greatest Hits and Most Gorgeous Gowns at Dior

by
Photo: Getty Images

Raf Simons was confirmed today as the new chief creative officer at Calvin Klein, effective immediately. The move wasn’t exactly a huge surprise—industry folks have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement for months—but it is still big news for a very big brand.

The role will give the designer unprecedented control over Calvin Klein and its stable of brands, extending to ad campaigns, retail design, diffusion lines, and all aspects of visual branding. (Which, yes, means those Justin Bieber underwear ads are now firmly under his purview, though what he’ll do with them remains to be seen.)

Simons announced his resignation from the top post at Dior back in October and has reportedly been waiting out a noncompete clause in the interim. During his tenure at the Parisian house, his collections were celebrated by critics, beloved by celebrities, and regularly copied by such retailers as  Zara and Mango.

As a designer, he revels in volume and color (remember that sunshine-yellow dress Julianne Moore wore to the Emmys in 2012? Or the pale-pink cape Rihanna wore to the Dior show last October? If not, don’t worry—they’re both included in the gallery ahead) but has plenty of minimalist cred, having cut his teeth at Jil Sander and the eponymous men’s line he launched in the ’90s.

He’s also in touch with youth culture—something that Calvin Klein excelled at in its early years, and has recently started to tap into again with its street-cast campaigns and parties attended—and Instagrammed—by everyone who’s anyone. Simons, likewise, has collaborated with Adidas, won disciples such as Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, and designed some of the most intensely coveted pieces in the streetwear resale world.

While we sit on the edge of our seats waiting for Simons to debut his first collection for the brand in February 2017 during New York Fashion Week, we’re taking a look back at the jaw-dropping red carpet moments and runway looks that marked his three years at Dior. Ahead, take a trip back to 2012, and maybe—just maybe—get a taste of what’s to come in seasons ahead.

1 of 50

Dior Couture Fall 2012

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2012

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2012

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2012

Photo: ImaxTree

Julianne Moore at the Emmy Awards, 2012

Photo: WENN

Marion Cotillard at "The Dark Knight Rises" premiere, 2012

Photo: WENN

Emma Watson at "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" premiere, 2012

Photo: Getty Images

Dior RTW Spring 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Spring 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Spring 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Jennifer Lawrence at the Academy Awards, 2013

Photo: Getty Images

Marion Cotillard at Cannes Film Festival, 2013

Photo: Getty Images

Dior RTW Fall 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior RTW Spring 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior RTW Fall 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior RTW Fall 2013

Photo: ImaxTree

Jennifer Lawrence at the "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" premiere, 2013

Photo: WENN

Dior Couture Spring 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Spring 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior RTW Spring 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Marion Cotillard at Cannes Film Festival, 2014

Photo: WENN

Lupita Nyong'o at the BAFTAs, 2014

Photo: WENN

Rihanna at the Dior Cruise show, 2014

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence at the SAG Awards, 2014

Photo: WENN

Dior RTW Fall 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2014

Photo: ImaxTree

Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior Haute Couture Fall 2014 show

Photo: Getty Images

Marion Cotillard at the "Two Days, One Night" premiere, 2014

Photo: WENN

Emma Watson at the Golden Globe Awards, 2014

Photo: Getty Images

Laetitia Casta at Cannes Film Festival, 2014

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Mara at the Emmy Awards, 2014

Photo: WENN

Dior RTW Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Spring 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Emma Stone at the SAG Awards, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron at the "Dark Places" premiere, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Dior RTW Fall 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior RTW Fall 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Felicity Jones at the BAFTAs, 2015

Photo: WENN

Dior Couture Fall 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Dior Couture Fall 2015

Photo: ImaxTree

Kiernan Shipka at the Emmy Awards, 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Dior RTW Spring 2016

Photo: ImaxTree

Rihanna at the Spring 2016 Dior show [Ed note: Iconic.]

Photo: Getty Images

